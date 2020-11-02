SIDNEY QUIN CLARKE
Of Vienna, VA died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a valiant two-year battle with leukemia. Sidney is survived by her husband of 45 years, David R. Clarke; her three children, H. Caldwell Clarke of Leesburg, VA, David R. Clarke, Jr. of Alexandria, VA, and Maizie Clarke Kincheloe of Louisville; and two grandchildren. Sidney, an active member in the Vienna community, was a beloved wife, mother and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sidney's name to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center supporting the leukemia research of Dr. Amy DeZern. Gifts can be made online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel
. Services private. www.moneyandking.com