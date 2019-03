Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY DANIELS.



Sidney Earl Daniels



Of Rockville, MD, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Robertina "Rosie" A. Daniels; loving father of Seddrick W. Daniels, and Jehan Fevriere; grandfather of Lindsey and Devin Daniels, and Dalen Fevriere; brother of Charles, Marion and Michael Daniels, and Brenda Lamb; nephew of Vivian Baker, and uncle of Ebonee; grand uncle of Trinity, and countless cousins.

A service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.