

Sidney W. Earle, Jr. "Sam"



Sidney W. Earle, Jr., 81, of Barnesville, MD, died on January 3, 2020 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Lorraine Earle.

Born on January 24, 1938, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Sidney W. and Helen V. (Kilgour) Earle.

Sam served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a career Firefighter and Paramedic with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorraine "Lorrie" Earle of Barnesville and three sisters, Lillian Earle of Frostburg, MD, Helen Holmes of Laurel, MD and Charlene Earle of Frostburg.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday January 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Rt. 109), Barnesville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 18230 Barnesville Rd., Barnesville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Rockville, MD.