Sidney Gimble
Of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Gimble; loving father of Barbara (Larry) Herman, Bonnie Gimble, Rona (Alan Unowitz) Gimble, Glenn (Chana) Gimble, adored "papa" to his grandchildren, Janna, Elena, Aaron (Danielle), Matt (Erin), Shayna, Rebecca, Kayla, Alyssa and devoted great-grandfather to Jordyn, Ella, Ariel, Hailey, Ryan and Noah. Graveside service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.