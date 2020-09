Died on September 4, 2020 in Asheville, NC. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Paschal Gordon; his son, Sidney Bruce Gordon (Sarah); his daughter, Beth Gordon; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Elise (John), and Robert, as well as three great-grandchildren. Services at a later date. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the full obituary is available at