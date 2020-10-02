

Sidney Mason (Age 91) LT., US Navy (Ret.)

Passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born on November 1927 to Marie Frank and Jeff Mason in Carson City, NV. He was married to Mary Marek. They lived in Alexandria, VA. Mary preceded him in death in 2014. Sidney was appointed to the Annapolis Naval Academy. He served in World War two and Korea. He was stationed on a naval guided missile ship. After his military career he worked for the Pentagon as a guided missile specialist until his retirement. Funeral Services will be at Arlington National Cemetery, October 8, 2020 10 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend the service. Sidney is dearly missed by his family and friends.



