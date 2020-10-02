1/
SIDNEY MASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SIDNEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sidney Mason (Age 91)  LT., US Navy (Ret.)  
Passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born on November 1927 to Marie Frank and Jeff Mason in Carson City, NV. He was married to Mary Marek. They lived in Alexandria, VA. Mary preceded him in death in 2014. Sidney was appointed to the Annapolis Naval Academy. He served in World War two and Korea. He was stationed on a naval guided missile ship. After his military career he worked for the Pentagon as a guided missile specialist until his retirement. Funeral Services will be at Arlington National Cemetery, October 8, 2020 10 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend the service. Sidney is dearly missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved