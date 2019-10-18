SIDNEY MONTGOMERY, III (Age 58)
Of Washington, DC passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. Left to cherish his memories are beloved mother, Lillian Beatrice Monroe-Montgomery; sister, Renair Montgomery; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Smyrna Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Services by PRECIOUS MEMORIES FUNERAL HOME.