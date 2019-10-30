SIDNEY L. SCHWARTZ
On Monday, October 28, 2019, SIDNEY L. SCHWARTZ of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sue Schwartz. Devoted father of Debra Sapcariu and Jeffrey and Barry (Jennifer) Schwartz. Dear brother of Donald (Gloria) Schwartz. Cherished grandfather of Anna Sapcariu and Taryn, Max, Geena and Ethan Schwartz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 12 p.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.