SIDNEY SCHWARTZ

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Shaare Tefila Congregation
16620 Georgia Ave
Olney, DC
Interment
Following Services
Judean Memorial Gardens
Olney,, DC
SIDNEY L. SCHWARTZ  

On Monday, October 28, 2019, SIDNEY L. SCHWARTZ of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sue Schwartz. Devoted father of Debra Sapcariu and Jeffrey and Barry (Jennifer) Schwartz. Dear brother of Donald (Gloria) Schwartz. Cherished grandfather of Anna Sapcariu and Taryn, Max, Geena and Ethan Schwartz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 12 p.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2019
