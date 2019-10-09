

SIGITAS K. ZUBKUS "Zig"



Architect, artist and real estate developer, died Monday, October 7, 2019 peacefully at home from complications of dementia. He was 90 years old.

Sigitas, an immigrant from Lithuania and son of distinguished surgeon and medical school dean Dr. Juozas Zubkus, came to America with his parents and sister in 1948 at the age of 17 as a refugee of WWII

He grew up in Chicago and attended the University of Illinois where he played basketball and earned his B.S. in Architectural Engineering.

At the University of Ilinois, he met and subsequently married the love of his life, Vida Tautvydas. Shortly after college, the couple moved to the DC area where Mr. Zubkus joined the army. He served as First Lieutenant at Fort Belvoir, Virginia with the Corp of Engineers. He also enjoyed the distinguished job of Escort Officer for foreign visitors to the United States.

Mr. Zubkus went on to spend the majority of the rest of his life in Maryland where he and his business partners started a successful architectural firm and property management company, and where he and Vida raised three children.

Sigitas was most happy around family at his farm in Poolesville, Maryland. He was a generous and kind- hearted man who enjoyed tennis, skiing, basketball, mushroom picking, dancing, opera and the outdoors. As a visual artist, he enjoyed spending time in his studio with his palette. In his spare time he painted a collection of beautiful contemporary pieces of artwork which were admired by many over the years.

Mr. Zubkus is survived by Vida, his wife of 64 years, his three children, Linas, Mirga and Margarita and his grandchildren, Eric Zubkus, Alexis Irving-Zubkus and Brandon Yetna-Zubkus. A private celebration of life for close friends and family will be held at a future date.