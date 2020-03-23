SIGMUND JOSEPH LIBERMAN
SIGMUND JOSEPH LIBERMAN "Sig" of Silver Spring, MD, died on March 21, 2020, at the age of 93. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Eppel Liberman, his devoted sons, Dr. Mark (Zoraima) of Naples, FL, and Lawrence (Donna) Liberman of Spotsylvania, VA, his cherished grandchildren, Lauren, Justin, Jessica, Carly, Alec and Joshua Liberman and Keyla Padilla, and a caring brother-in-law, William Eppel of Rockville, MD. He is predececeased by his parents, and brother, Mitchell. Sig was born in Tampa, FL, but grew up in Oldsmar, FL. He enlisted in the Navy out of Clearwater High School in 1943, and stayed in the active Reserves for 20 years, also serving in the Korean War
. A graduate of the University of Florida Law School, he received his Masters in Taxation from Georgetown University. Sig spent his career with the US Government as a tax attorney, serving as Assistant Director of the Interpretative Division in the Office of Chief Counsel at the IRS. He also was International Membership Chairman of B'nai Brith. Sig was a 32 degree Mason and a Shriner. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai Brith or to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.