SIMON HARRIS, JR.
On February 24, 2019 Simon Harris Jr. of Washington, DC entered into eternal life. Loving husband of Inez Harris; devoted father of Kenny Harris, Darnell Harris, Angie Harris and Michael Whitaker. Also survived by four step children, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 1234 Kenilworth Avenue NE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.