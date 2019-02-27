

Simon Jadali (Age 73)



Of Manassas, Virginia passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1945 in Tehran Iran. As a teenager he left Iran for Germany, where he resided for several years before coming to the United States to complete his Master's studies. He is survived by his two sons, wife, four siblings, and two grandchildren. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his willingness to help and give to others, and his love for his community. Funeral services will be held at Money and King Funeral, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Saturday March 2, at 10 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to . A St. Jude online gift fund has been created in his name.