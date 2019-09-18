

Simone D. Cane (Age 83)



Passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2019. Born in Den Helder, Holland, daughter of Dutch Naval Captain Simon Rosier and Lien Den Exter. Simone was raised in both Holland and Indonesia. She often told the story of her father who, during WWII, against orders, drove his wife and young children, Simone and Henk thirteen hours across Indonesia, less than a day ahead of the Japanse forces. From Surabaya, he secured for his family safe passage to Australia. At eight years old, the emotion of waving goodbye to her father became an enduring and lifelong memory. Simone, her brother and mother ultimately found their way to Brooklyn NY where they remained for the duration of the war.

Simone was fluent in four languages, a beautiful and charming woman, she collected many lifelong friends. In 1958 while in Virginia Beach, she met the love of her life Guy Cane, a Navy fighter pilot from the Bronx, NY. She and Guy married in 1959. Captain Cane and family retired in 1977 to Annapolis, MD. They spent many years thoughtfully restoring their historic waterfront home. Simone worked with Guy at his business Cane Associates. Guy passed away in March of 2000.

Simone is survived by her sons, Peter and John; Peter's wife Suzie; her niece Monique Rosier of Nice, France; and her beloved cousin Winny Den Exter of Provence, France.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery where Simone will be laid to rest by her husband Guy, on September 25, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Peter and Suzie extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Chesapeake and Hospice of Marion County for the heartfelt care in Simone's final months with Dementia. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice.