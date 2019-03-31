Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIMONE WHITTEMORE.



SIMONE WHITTEMORE



Died peacefully in Arlington, VA, on March 24, 2019 of cancer. Ms. Whittemore was born in Den Helder, Netherlands, on August 7, 1938 and came to Washington, DC as an au pair in 1958. She married James C. Whittemore in 1961. The couple and their two young children, Pieter and Lauren, began their travels overseas when Mr. Whittemore received his first assignment with the U.S. Information Agency in 1969.

Ms. Whittemore earned a bachelor's degree in Anthropology at the American University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1988. After living as a Foreign Service wife for 20 years and furthering her education while working full time and raising two children, Ms. Whittemore determined to become a Foreign Service Officer herself. In her words, "I would very much like to use my knowledge and skills in my own right." Ms. Whittemore realized her ambition when she was sworn in as a Foreign Service Officer in 1990. Ms. Whittemore retired in 2009 after a successful and rewarding career.

Ms. Whittemore will be remembered for her sharp wit, powerful intellect, strong opinions, pragmatism, generous compassion, and outstanding dinner parties.

Ms. Whittemore is survived by her husband, James C. Whittemore, her son, Pieter Whittemore, his wife Lori Whittemore and granddaughters, Madeline and Samantha Whittemore of Saco, ME, her daughter, Lauren Whittemore and her wife Genanne Walsh of San Francisco, CA.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU or the International Rescue Committee.