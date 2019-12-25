

Siyroush S. Visscher



November 16, 1955 - December 19, 2019

Beloved Siyroush Seghmonian Visscher, 64, of Silver Spring, Maryland passed from this realm on December 19, 2019. Siyroush is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Gary Visscher, and her children, Gregory (Isis) and Christoff. She was a devoted grandmother to Eva May. Siyroush also departs one brother, Serjik (Juliet) and a sister, Hermineh (Vanik).

Born in Tabriz, Iran to Khosrov and Margreet, Siyroush was brought into the family of Charles and Margaret Mast and moved to Turkey. She immigrated to the United States in 1977 and enrolled at Dordt College. Siyroush spoke five languages, loved books, loved children, and held a bachelor's degree from Trinity College in Washington, DC. She worked at various schools in the D.C. area, including the Silver Spring Learning Center in Kemp Mill, near where she lived.

A service memorializing her remarkable life and impact on children, her church family and many friends will be held on January 11, 2020. A celebration of her life will follow. If you would like to make a donation in Siyroush's name, the family suggests the Scleroderma Foundation.