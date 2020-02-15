Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SOL DEL ANDE MENDEZ EATON. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Matthias Catholic Church Lanham , MD View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Matthias Catholic Church Lanham , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

EATON Sol del Ande Mendez Eaton June 14, 1932 - February 11, 2020 Incomparable. Fearless. Inspiring. A native of San Cristobal, Venezuela, Sol was an all-star in basketball and diving. Chosen to represent Venezuela in the 1952 Olympics (diving), she was unable to compete due to a training injury which rendered her blind. Sol battled, regained her sight, and found new challenges. In 1955, she saw an ad in the newspaper by the Pilot Club, a U.S. group offering scholarships to poor women interested in studying science. She applied (against her mom's wishes), won, and matriculated at New Mexico State University, earning a B.S. in Chemistry. She lived her adult life in Lanham, MD. Over her 40 years of federal government service, she worked as a chemist at The National Cancer Institute (NIH) and as an EEO officer at other agencies. A devout Catholic, she tirelessly embraced the Church's ethos of serving others, especially women and the Hispanic community. She served on or chaired countless PG County and state-wide commissions that fought for civil rights, migrant workers and against discrimination in employment and housing. Sol's extensive contributions lead to numerous awards and induction into the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame (1997). A phenomenal wife, mother, and cook. She met her husband in graduate school at Catholic University. Her 5'2" frame next to his 6'6" frame was a stunning sight. Her kids' biggest fan - her greatest joy was seeing them take full advantage of the opportunities America offers. And her Spanish rice was legendary. Survivors include her husband, Harold Eaton; children, Katulle Koco Eaton, MD (Karen), Yza Shady, Sol Clahane (George), Miguel Kico Eaton, Esq. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Max, Alex, Lindsay, George, Isabella, Wynn and Vivien; nieces, Martha and Kattleya Mendez; and numerous beloved relatives and friends. Viewing and funeral mass will be at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Lanham, MD on February. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. (viewing) and 11 a.m. (mass). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilot Int'l. https://

EATON Sol del Ande Mendez Eaton June 14, 1932 - February 11, 2020 Incomparable. Fearless. Inspiring. A native of San Cristobal, Venezuela, Sol was an all-star in basketball and diving. Chosen to represent Venezuela in the 1952 Olympics (diving), she was unable to compete due to a training injury which rendered her blind. Sol battled, regained her sight, and found new challenges. In 1955, she saw an ad in the newspaper by the Pilot Club, a U.S. group offering scholarships to poor women interested in studying science. She applied (against her mom's wishes), won, and matriculated at New Mexico State University, earning a B.S. in Chemistry. She lived her adult life in Lanham, MD. Over her 40 years of federal government service, she worked as a chemist at The National Cancer Institute (NIH) and as an EEO officer at other agencies. A devout Catholic, she tirelessly embraced the Church's ethos of serving others, especially women and the Hispanic community. She served on or chaired countless PG County and state-wide commissions that fought for civil rights, migrant workers and against discrimination in employment and housing. Sol's extensive contributions lead to numerous awards and induction into the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame (1997). A phenomenal wife, mother, and cook. She met her husband in graduate school at Catholic University. Her 5'2" frame next to his 6'6" frame was a stunning sight. Her kids' biggest fan - her greatest joy was seeing them take full advantage of the opportunities America offers. And her Spanish rice was legendary. Survivors include her husband, Harold Eaton; children, Katulle Koco Eaton, MD (Karen), Yza Shady, Sol Clahane (George), Miguel Kico Eaton, Esq. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Max, Alex, Lindsay, George, Isabella, Wynn and Vivien; nieces, Martha and Kattleya Mendez; and numerous beloved relatives and friends. Viewing and funeral mass will be at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Lanham, MD on February. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. (viewing) and 11 a.m. (mass). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilot Int'l. https:// www.pilotinternational.org/grants-and-scholarships/ Survivors include her husband, Harold Eaton; children, Katulle Koco Eaton, MD (Karen), Yza Shady, Sol Clahane (George), Miguel Kico Eaton, Esq. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Max, Alex, Lindsay, George, Isabella, Wynn and Vivien; nieces, Martha and Kattleya Mendez; and numerous beloved relatives and friends. Viewing and funeral mass will be at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Lanham, MD on February. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. (viewing) and 11 a.m. (mass). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilot Int'l. https://www.pilotinternational.org/grants-and-scholarships/ Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close