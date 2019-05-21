Sol Herman, MD (Age 85)
Of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Potomac, MD died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital with his family at his bedside. Dr. Herman had practiced psychoanalysis for over 40 years in the Washington DC area before semi-retiring to Fredericksburg in 2002. He is survived by his wife Lisa Herman; his children Andrew Herman (Ann Pullen), Diana Joyner, Jeanette Joyce, and Tammy Wolfson and 11 grandchildren. Sol was a member of Beth Sholom Temple. A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
]) and Beth Sholom Temple of Fredericksburg.