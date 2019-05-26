

Solace Rosa Duncan



It is with great sadness that the family of Solace Rosa Duncan announces her passing from surgical complications on May 21, 2019. Solace will be lovingly remembered by her wife, Dr. Catherine Hopkins, for the wonderful five years they spent together. She is also survived by her siblings, Patton Earl Duncan, Andre Delano Duncan, Mazekali Ali Duncan, Dr. Khalilah Celisia Valeri Duncan, Grace Ann Violet Duncan, her mother, Mivalrie Joy Duncan, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Errol Earl Duncan.

Solace was born on October 27, 1982 in Jamaica Queens, NY. She graduated high school from Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT. She holds a bachelor's degree in Classical Languages and Political Science as well as a master's degree in Public Administration from Howard University in Washington, DC. She also earned a master's degree in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University. She served as a communications professional with New Heights Communications, Refugee Congress, the Ethiopian Community Development Council and American University. She also worked for the District of Columbia as a policy analyst in the Office for Refugee Resettlement. She was a lifelong, passionate advocate for refugees and women that experienced violence.

The family will hold the funeral at Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.