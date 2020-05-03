

Solomon Berenson



Of Washington, DC died peacefully on May 1, 2020 at age 92 from congestive heart failure, aggravated by coronavirus. He was born in New York City and moved to Washington in 1938 where he resided for the rest of his life. He was a devoted father to two sons, Michael (Carol) and Adam (Judy) and the doting grandfather to Lisa Hurst (Frederik), Mark (Jess) and Rachel Falk (Taylor) and doting great-grandfather to Zoe, Spencer and Leander. He was predeceased by his wife, Eva Romano and his former wife, Mendelle Woodley.

His Burial will be private. Donations may be made to the Georgetown Day School's financial aid fund or a . His loyalty, constant smile and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him.