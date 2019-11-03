Solomon Brockholst Petersen, III,
Solomon "Pete" Brockholst Petersen, III, of Laurel, MD, passed suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from natural causes, at the age of 70. Solomon is predeceased by his mother, Mildred, and his memory will be cherished by his devoted friend, Evelyn; his father, Solomon Jr.; his three children, Solomon IV (Kimberly), Gregory (Carol), and Melanie (Matthew); his nine grandchildren, his brother and sister, Curtis (Wanda) and Maureen (Bryan); his nephew, Glenn Allen and nieces, Nicole and Lauren; and a host of relatives and friends. A private Memorial Service will be held within the upcoming weeks.