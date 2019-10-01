SOLOMON ALBERT DANZIG
On Friday, September 27, 2019, SOLOMON ALBERT DANZIG of Silver Spring, MD passed away at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Arlene Kolodin. Preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi and son Michael Danzig. Devoted father of Sherry March (Dan Bobowicz) and Neil (Joyce) Danzig and step-father of Karen (Steve) Kramer and Amy Kolodin. Dear brother of Beverly Porter. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Bowman, Kimberly (Mike) Gerhardt and Lauren and Aaron Danzig and step-grandfather of Ben (Rachel), Matthew and Joanna Kramer, Laila and Noah Schwartz. Sol was a Korean War
veteran who was discharged with honors as well as Freemason for 65 years. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA.