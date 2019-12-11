SOLOMON T. MILES, SR. (Age 85)
Solomon T. Miles, Sr, a native of Cerro Gordo, NC, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marion; children, Thomasine and Solomon, Jr.; sister, Marcella Vereen; brother, Reginald Miles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.