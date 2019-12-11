The Washington Post

SOLOMON MILES Sr.

SOLOMON T. MILES, SR. (Age 85)  

Solomon T. Miles, Sr, a native of Cerro Gordo, NC, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marion; children, Thomasine and Solomon, Jr.; sister, Marcella Vereen; brother, Reginald Miles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
