SOLOMON BROCKHOLST PETERSEN, JR.
Solomon "Pete" Brockholst Petersen, Jr., of Hyattsville, MD, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from natural causes, at the age of 91. Solomon is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred; son, Solomon III.; parents, Dr. Solomon B. Petersen Sr. and Emma K. Payne; and sister, Venita H. Bighaus. His loving memory will be cherished by his devoted children, Curtis Petersen (Wanda) and Maureen Davis (Bryan); grandchildren, Solomon IV (Nicole), Gregory (Carol), Melanie (Matthew), Nicole, Glenn Allen, and Lauren; his 10 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private Committal Service will be held on March 30 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD. A public Memorial Service will follow as soon as practicable. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS.