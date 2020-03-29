The Washington Post

SOLOMON PETERSEN Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SOLOMON PETERSEN Jr..
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

SOLOMON BROCKHOLST PETERSEN, JR.  

Solomon "Pete" Brockholst Petersen, Jr., of Hyattsville, MD, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from natural causes, at the age of 91. Solomon is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred; son, Solomon III.; parents, Dr. Solomon B. Petersen Sr. and Emma K. Payne; and sister, Venita H. Bighaus. His loving memory will be cherished by his devoted children, Curtis Petersen (Wanda) and Maureen Davis (Bryan); grandchildren, Solomon IV (Nicole), Gregory (Carol), Melanie (Matthew), Nicole, Glenn Allen, and Lauren; his 10 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private Committal Service will be held on March 30 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD. A public Memorial Service will follow as soon as practicable. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.