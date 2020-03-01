

SOLVEIG M. KRAMER



Solveig Kramer died at Friendship Village of Bloomington, MN, on February 20, 2020. She was 97. She is survived by her two daughters, Kristin Kelly and Carolyn Kelly (David Wolfe), her grandchild Justin Wolfe (Corinne Wolfe), sisters Marian Fronk and Laura Rude, stepdaughters Edith Kramer (Kawin Wilairat) and Ruth Kramer Ziony, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husbands Justin Kelly and Victor Kramer, her brothers Einar and Olaf Grette, and her stepson Stephen Kramer (Bonita Franklin).

Solveig's first husband died in 1959. In 1966, she was remarried to Victor Kramer, an antitrust lawyer from Washington, DC. In Washington, she completed a master's degree in Library Science at Catholic University and subsequently worked in the libraries at Gonzaga High School and Immaculata College. Following Victor's death in 2007, Solveig moved to Friendship Village of Bloomington.