SONDRA GORDON
SONDRA SCHIFF HERSON GORDON  
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, SONDRA SCHIFF HERSON GORDON of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Herson and Irwin Schiff. Devoted mother of Richard Schiff, Robin (Steven) Cooper, the late Abby (surviving spouse, Robert) Levin and Nancy (Paul) Kay. Dear sister of the late Adria (the late Louis) Ginis. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Jason (Rachel) and Samantha (Mark Teschauer) Cooper, Philip (Kristen Berman) Levin, Diana (Jeff) Cohen, Andrea Levin, Adrienne (Michael) Retinger and Meredith Kay and great-grandmother of Kara, Kayla and Dylan. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. Please sign the guest book at www.legacy.com.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
