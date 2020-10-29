SONDRA ROMERES

1/
SONDRA L. ROMERES  
Sondra L. "Jean" Romeres passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on October 27, 2020; beloved wife of Michael L. Romeres for 59 yrs.; Caring mother of Christina L. Gaarder, and Michele R. Titus; cherished grandmother of Carly, Annemarie, Laura, Stephen, Michael, J.P., and William. Services private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Jean's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at: www.lemmonfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
