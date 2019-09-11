SONDRA M. SHOCHET
On September 9, 2019, Sondra M. Shochet, loving wife of Dr. Bernard R. Shochet; cherished mother of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi), and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); adored grandmother of Andrew (Heather) and Samuel Abramson, Erin (Dave) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and great-grandchildren Reid and Riley Mossberg, Miriam, Shlomo, and Yitzchak Shochet. Shiva service to be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA, 22043, Sunday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Senior Cantor's Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom.