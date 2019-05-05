

Sonia Soroka Barrett



Passed away May 1, 2019 at her home in Savannah, Georgia surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Belraus, Russia to Petro and Tatiana Katushonak Soroka. She immigrated to Washington, DC with her family after World War II at the age of 14. She was of Russian Orthodox faith.

She worked as a Banker with the National Bank of Washington for 38 years before retiring. In 1998, she moved to the Hilton Head, SC / Savannah, GA area where she enjoyed retired life with her family. She was a lover of nature. She spent her time gardening tulips, her favorite flower, walking, and dancing. She truly valued the time she spent outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Barrett; and a brother, Ivan Soroka.

Surviving are a daughter, Diana O'Neil-Voogd (Paul); a son, David Barrett; a brother, Leon Soroka; two sisters, Valentina Makewelski and Luda Stainbrook; four grandchildren, Christen Cuevas, Tanya Adame, Lauren Barrett and Kayla Barrett; and four great-grandchildren, Christopher Cuevas, Thalia Adame, Marco Adame and Chrisitan Adame.

Memorial services will be held at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 4001 17th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011 on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at St.John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 a. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery Washington, DC.