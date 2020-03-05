Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters-Powell Funeral Home - FLORENCE 400 S Dargan Street Florence , SC 29506 (843)-669-6311 Funeral service 12:30 PM Highland Park United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

BLACKWELL Sonia Shiragian Blackwell Sonia Shiragian Blackwell passed away at McLeod Hospice House on March 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born in New York, NY on February 22, 1928, the daughter of Kayane Ghazarian Shiragian and Arshavir Shiragian. She grew up as a first-generation Armenian immigrant in Washington Heights, before it became famous as "The Heights." She enjoyed an idyllic childhood, roaming her beloved Upper Manhattan with cousins and friends, exploring Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters, roller skating everywhere, including to the corner store for a nickel ice cream treat. After graduating from The Barnard School for Girls and earning the first place "Latin Prize" for excellence in Latin in the entire New York City school system, she attended Smith College, and graduated in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy. Her vocational passion was writing, and she worked for The Bergen Record (NJ) newspaper for several years after college, where she was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. She always downplayed the nomination, stating plainly that "everyone is nominated." She also worked as an Armenian language translator at the United Nations and published a short story in The New Yorker magazine about being Armenian in America. She helped her father, Arshavir Shiragian, write and translate his memoirs, The Legacy, about his role in avenging the Armenian Genocide, which was published in 1976. In the early 1960s, she moved to Washington, DC to work with the senator from New Jersey. There she met and married Frederick Blackwell, her loving husband of 53 years, and with whom she started her third, and most fulfilling chapter: mother and grandmother, where her extraordinary goodness, compassion, brilliance, and wry humor was always on display. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a beloved cousin, Robert Pehlivanian, who was like a brother to her. She is survived by her son Dr. Arshavir Blackwell of West Hollywood, CA; her daughter Elizabeth Blackwell Poston (Britt) of Florence, SC; and her daughter Pinky Blackwell Verma (Richard) of Bethesda, MD. She is also survived by cousins, again as precious to her as siblings Vasken (Karen) Minassian of Bradenton, FL, John (Joanne) Pehlivanian of Bay Head, NJ, and Christine (Dr. Robert) Shamsey, of Sarasota, FL. Additionally, and to her the most treasured, she is survived by her five grandchildren, whom she adored, and nurtured so well, and who in turn adored her, Colby and Cooper Poston and Zoe, Lucy, and Dylan Verma. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), or to an animal to honor her lifelong love of animals. The family would like to express their gratitude for the dedicated and loving care provided by her health care assistants, Jeanette and Amanda, who helped her maintain a wonderful quality of life for many years. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Highland Park United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Highland Park United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations