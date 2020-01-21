Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SONIA BRODECKI. View Sign Service Information Graveside service Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

BRODECKI Sonia Piekarska Brodecki Died January 16, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. She was 92 and was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Bolek, who died last July in Rockville. Sonia (also known as Zosia) was born into a loving Jewish family in Sosnowiec, Poland. She grew up singing and dancing and had a happy childhood until the German blitzkrieg smashed into Poland in September 1939, brutally taking her childhood away. Sonia had to endure years of cruelty and inhumanity after the Nazis murdered her family. She was left alone as a child slave prisoner in Nazi concentration camps, forced to live in dangerous conditions and work with toxic chemicals making ammunition for the German war machine. Sonia met and married her beloved husband Bolek in the refugee camp for displaced Jewish Holocaust survivors in Landsberg, Germany. After their son Joseph was born in the refugee camp, Sonia and Bolek immigrated in 1949 to Richmond, Virginia, where their daughters, Maria, Roma and Debbie were born. Sonia loved being a citizen of the United States and rarely a day passed when she didn't talk about her love for this "wonderful country and wonderful American people." In spite of all she went through, Sonia always kept her love of life. Her ability to believe in happy endings, to teach kindness and the importance of tolerance fostered respect and humility in everyone she met. There was never a child or a dog that she didn't kiss or marvel over, a flower that she didn't stop to smell, or music she didn't take note of and stop whatever she was doing to dance. Sonia and Bolek dedicated their lives to Holocaust remembrance, meeting with U.S. presidents, dignitaries and celebrities of all kinds, while educating thousands of students, teachers and anyone who cared to listen and learn about the horrors of the Holocaust. They helped establish the Virginia Holocaust Museum and were active participants with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, instilling the importance of Holocaust remembrance to their children and grandchildren who carry on their important work today. In addition to her children, Sonia is survived by three grandchildren, Talia, Ariella and Dylan and two great-grandchildren, Eliana and Noa. Graveside funeral services were held on Sunday, January 19 at Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Contributions can be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.



BRODECKI Sonia Piekarska Brodecki Died January 16, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. She was 92 and was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Bolek, who died last July in Rockville. Sonia (also known as Zosia) was born into a loving Jewish family in Sosnowiec, Poland. She grew up singing and dancing and had a happy childhood until the German blitzkrieg smashed into Poland in September 1939, brutally taking her childhood away. Sonia had to endure years of cruelty and inhumanity after the Nazis murdered her family. She was left alone as a child slave prisoner in Nazi concentration camps, forced to live in dangerous conditions and work with toxic chemicals making ammunition for the German war machine. Sonia met and married her beloved husband Bolek in the refugee camp for displaced Jewish Holocaust survivors in Landsberg, Germany. After their son Joseph was born in the refugee camp, Sonia and Bolek immigrated in 1949 to Richmond, Virginia, where their daughters, Maria, Roma and Debbie were born. Sonia loved being a citizen of the United States and rarely a day passed when she didn't talk about her love for this "wonderful country and wonderful American people." In spite of all she went through, Sonia always kept her love of life. Her ability to believe in happy endings, to teach kindness and the importance of tolerance fostered respect and humility in everyone she met. There was never a child or a dog that she didn't kiss or marvel over, a flower that she didn't stop to smell, or music she didn't take note of and stop whatever she was doing to dance. Sonia and Bolek dedicated their lives to Holocaust remembrance, meeting with U.S. presidents, dignitaries and celebrities of all kinds, while educating thousands of students, teachers and anyone who cared to listen and learn about the horrors of the Holocaust. They helped establish the Virginia Holocaust Museum and were active participants with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, instilling the importance of Holocaust remembrance to their children and grandchildren who carry on their important work today. In addition to her children, Sonia is survived by three grandchildren, Talia, Ariella and Dylan and two great-grandchildren, Eliana and Noa. Graveside funeral services were held on Sunday, January 19 at Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Contributions can be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Richmond Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close