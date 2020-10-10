

SONIA ELENA POLLNER DE RIEMER (Age 92)

Sonia Riemer, of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on October 8, 2020 at Suburban Hospital. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, she is survived by her sons Marcelo G. Riemer (Brigitte) of Paris, France and Ricardo D. Riemer (Vicki) of Bethesda, MD. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and a large and beloved extended family and friends. Interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. To honor Sonia's life, please tell a story, joke, or do something kind for someone. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a COVID-19 related charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store