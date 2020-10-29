

Sonja Diane Foots "Blade"

Sonja was born December 20, 1972 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Yvonne Smith and Preston Finley. She passed away Monday morning October 12, 2020, with the love of her family and friends surrounding her.She received a bachelor's degree in nursing and then joined the military as an Army Nurse Corps Officer and Public Health Nurse. She served honorably from March 16, 1995 to December 15, 2003 and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. While serving she met the love of her life and best friend, Colonel Lozay Foots III (Lozay). They married in 1999 and raised an incredible family.Sonja was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She was a devoted Christian and regularly attended Church of the Redeemer. Sonja was a warm, loving, kind, honest, and compassionate person. She was extremely adoring, dedicated and devoted to family and friends.A memorial will be held at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Friday October 30, at 3 to 4 p.m. for viewing by Family and close friends. A Celebration of Sonja's Life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Main Chapel 5950 12th St #101, Ft Belvoir, VA 22060. An interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA 22211.Thank you for all your love and support. Lozay, Zay, Taylor, Morgan, Dakota and Dallas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store