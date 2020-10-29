1/1
SONJA FOOTS
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SONJA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sonja Diane Foots "Blade"  
Sonja was born December 20, 1972 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Yvonne Smith and Preston Finley. She passed away Monday morning October 12, 2020, with the love of her family and friends surrounding her.She received a bachelor's degree in nursing and then joined the military as an Army Nurse Corps Officer and Public Health Nurse. She served honorably from March 16, 1995 to December 15, 2003 and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. While serving she met the love of her life and best friend, Colonel Lozay Foots III (Lozay). They married in 1999 and raised an incredible family.Sonja was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She was a devoted Christian and regularly attended Church of the Redeemer. Sonja was a warm, loving, kind, honest, and compassionate person. She was extremely adoring, dedicated and devoted to family and friends.A memorial will be held at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Friday October 30, at 3 to 4 p.m. for viewing by Family and close friends. A Celebration of Sonja's Life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Main Chapel 5950 12th St #101, Ft Belvoir, VA 22060. An interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA 22211.Thank you for all your love and support. Lozay, Zay, Taylor, Morgan, Dakota and Dallas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Main Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved