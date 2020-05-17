SONJA WEISS MARYN
On Friday, May 8, 2020. SONJA W. MARYN of Rockville, MD., formerly of Boynton Beach, FL. Beloved wife of the late David Maryn. Loving mother of Michael (Rachel), Gregory (Dianna) and Steven Maryn. Dear sister of Richard (Sandy) Weiss, Susie (the late Mel) Cohen and Esther (Seymour) Kotchek. Cherished grandmother of Eve, Sarah, Alissa (David Aponte) and Nina. Service and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001