The Washington Post

SONJA MARYN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SONJA MARYN.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SONJA WEISS MARYN  

On Friday, May 8, 2020. SONJA W. MARYN of Rockville, MD., formerly of Boynton Beach, FL. Beloved wife of the late David Maryn. Loving mother of Michael (Rachel), Gregory (Dianna) and Steven Maryn. Dear sister of Richard (Sandy) Weiss, Susie (the late Mel) Cohen and Esther (Seymour) Kotchek. Cherished grandmother of Eve, Sarah, Alissa (David Aponte) and Nina. Service and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations