Sonny Abies Oboh
Of Olney, Maryland on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Florence Oboh; father of Otibho Oboh, Sandra Oboh and James Oboh; son of Grace Oboh and James Oboh; brother of Rose Onofua, Douglas Oboh, George Oboh, Fredonie Oboh, Maria, Ebosele Oboh. Sonny was a shrewd businessman with an expertise in healthcare management. He launched many businesses including a Nursing Agency with his wife and a nursing school in Washington DC. His work in the metropolitan area was celebrated by former Mayor Fenty and the Democratic National Committee. A visitation will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD 20832 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.