On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Sonya Edge of Capital Heights, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Cortez Glivings, and Marcus Hardy. Also survived by her mother; Agnes Edge; five siblings, Jennifer Carr, Sharon (Tyrone) Edge-Harley, Arjean Baumgardner, Paula, and Vincent Edge; six grandchildren, Kesiah, India, Courtney, Kyla, JayShawn and Marcus; one aunt, Evelyn Smith, a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, from 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Walker Mill Baptist Church, 6801 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, Maryland. Interment private.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 19, 2019
