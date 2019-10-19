Sonya Edge
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Sonya Edge of Capital Heights, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Cortez Glivings, and Marcus Hardy. Also survived by her mother; Agnes Edge; five siblings, Jennifer Carr, Sharon (Tyrone) Edge-Harley, Arjean Baumgardner, Paula, and Vincent Edge; six grandchildren, Kesiah, India, Courtney, Kyla, JayShawn and Marcus; one aunt, Evelyn Smith
, a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, from 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Walker Mill Baptist Church, 6801 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights, Maryland. Interment private.