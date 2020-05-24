

SOO HYUN KOH



Born in Seoul, South Korea in 1936, passed away peacefully at the Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on May 17, 2020. He was a victim of COVID-19, acquired from a rehabilitation facility.

He was a graduate of the prestigious Seoul National University before immigrating to the United States to pursue further education and his career in 1962. He attended the graduate school at Catholic University of America. As an electrical and professional engineer, he worked for Nash M. Love Associates, GNM & Associates, and Benbassat & Sporidis Co. Consulting Engineers where he retired as a partner of the company.

He was an athlete, having played basketball in his college years, and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. He was also an avid lover of musicals, sharing his love of music with his children and grandchildren through annual viewings of The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music, and attending live theatre performances.

He was survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dae Sok Koh, M.D., his three sons, Theodore (Jane Yao), Edward (Sabrina Wu), and Frederick (Justine Kim), and his five grandchildren, Kevin, Elaine, Isabelle, Ashley and Emma.

A private service and interment will be held at Norbeck Memorial Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.