

Soon Duk Kang Yoon (Age 83)



Of Arlington, VA, passed away on May 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in South Korea, she was a graduate of Ewha Womans University in Seoul who taught at Namsung Girls High School before immigrating to Orlando, FL in 1967. Her family moved to East Brunswick, NJ in 1973 where she lived for almost 40 years. After raising her children, she worked at the Lenox store in Cranbury, NJ, where she was known for having all the china patterns memorized. She loved to garden and to travel and was happiest in the outdoors. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine S. Yoon and husband Thomas B. Meek III of Cambridge, MA, and Helen Yoon and husband Michael F. McCullough of Arlington, VA. Beloved grandmother of Jane Yoon Meek and Matthew Young McCullough. She was preceded in death by her husband, Young Hun Yoon. Soon will be missed for her kindness, her sense of humor and her love of children and family. Private family service has been held.