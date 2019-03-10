Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SOPHIE BLUMENFELD M.D..



SOPHIE OZELIS BLUMENFELD, M.D.



Sophie Ozelis Blumenfeld of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Sophie was born September 10, 1921 in Kaunas, Lithuania. Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence M. Blumenfeld, in 1985.

Sophie is survived by her sister, Dalia Marïa Ozelis De la Cuesta, and two nieces, Ana Cristina De la Cuesta Ozelis and Adriana Marïa De la Cuesta Ozelis, all of Medellïn, Colombia, South America. She is also survived by two nephews, Kazys Ozelis, Jr. and Joseph Ozelis, of Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Blumenfeld retired in 1984 and was affiliated with the American Psychiatric Association and Society, Washington, D. C.; Maryland Psychiatric Association; Maryland Association for Private Practicing Psychiatrists; Montgomery County Medical Society; Medical Cirugical Faculty, State of Maryland; and the American Medical Association. She was licensed in Germany and in Illinois and Maryland in the United States.

Dr. Blumenfeld's professional experiences included Manteno State Hospital, Illinois; Veterans Administration Hospital, Knoxville, Iowa; The Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital, Towson, Maryland; Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland; and private practice.

Services will be private.