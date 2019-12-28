

Sophie J. Chumas



A native Washingtonian, died on December 25, 2019. Sophie is survived by her loving sister, Eva Collis, and nieces Georgia Diersing (Victor), Gina Collis Pappas (Byron) and nephews, John Chumas (Rosemarie) and John Collis. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Her brother, James Chumas predeceased her.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29 at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., Washington, DC from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Washington, DC. Memorial donations can be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW, Washington, DC 20007.