On November 11, 2020 at the age of 98. Survived by her sons, Joel (Tobi), Mark (Martha), grandsons Daniel (Kelly) Greenblatt, Michael (Heidi) Greenblatt, Benjamin (Adri) Greenblatt, Jason (Sara) Greenblatt and Aaron; and great-grandchildren, Eric, Evan, Caleb, Sarah, Valeria, Cohen, Cooper, Colston, and Lillian Pearl. Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Victor. Born in New York City and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Graduated from Brooklyn College in 1942. Met and married Victor in November, 1944 and lived together in Brooklyn and Long Island until the couple relocated to the Washington, DC suburbs of Maryland in 1952. Sophie worked for years as a substitute teacher in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland, to help raise money to educate her sons. After raising their sons, Sophie and Vic enjoyed going to the Olney Theater in Maryland and ballroom dancing with friends, and traveling, including trips to China, Antarctica, Alaska, Israel, Scandinavia, Hawaii and the Canadian Rockies and numerous Elderhostel trips to historic sites in the U.S. Sophie also loved gardening and Chinese brush painting and spent many years studying painting with her friend, Helene Sze McCarthy. Sophie and Victor moved to the Vincentian Villa in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, PA, where they enjoyed making new friends and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania, 35 Wilson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 or the Anti-Defamation League, 605 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10158. Arrangements are under the direction of the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy Ross Twp. Online condolences may be offered at