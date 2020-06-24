Sophie Neam
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sophie G. Neam  
Entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020. Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Neam. She is survived by her three children, Renee (Frank) Abdow, Rida (Sami) Boulos and Eddy (Erica) Neam. Also survived by six loving grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Emil (Lillian) Asha and close relatives and friends.Her private funeral service is on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, Potomac, MD. Private family burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sophie G. Neam to: Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854 or to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved