Sophie Neam

Sophie G. Neam
Entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020. Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Neam. She is survived by her three children, Renee (Frank) Abdow, Rida (Sami) Boulos and Eddy (Erica) Neam. Also survived by six loving grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Emil (Lillian) Asha and close relatives and friends.Her private funeral service is on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, Potomac, MD. Private family burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sophie G. Neam to: Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854 or to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.