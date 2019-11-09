

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, SOPHIE SHREIBER, age 96, of Daytona Beach, FL. She was born on July 27, 1923, in Washington, DC. A former employee of HEW/FDA/Bureau of Veterinary Medicine, Sophie and her husband Benjamin lived in MD, where they owned and operated a restaurant. In 1980, they retired to Daytona Beach and she became the co-founder of Venus Cruise Lines. For a period of time, she worked in her daughter Dorrie's business in St. Augustine. She was a member of the Senior Show Club of Ormond Beach and Kopy Kats. She was a volunteer with the Bureau of Braille and Talking Book Library, Division of Blind Services, Florida Department of Education. Sophie sold war stamps during WW II and participated in the Cancer Aid Group. While living in Silver Spring, MD, she was a member of Shaare Tefila Congregation. While residing in Daytona Beach, she was a member of Temple Israel and Treasurer of their Sisterhood. She was a member of B'nai B'rith, Hadassah and the Social Committee at Bayshore Condominium. She was widowed from both Benjamin "Bill" Kanofsky and Leo Shreiber. She was the sister of the late Sam Leiderman and the late Cele Hirsh. She is survived by her children, Steve, Dorrie and Jay (Paula) Kanofsky, grandchildren, Beth and Scott (Stefanie) Kanofsky, and brother, Max Leiderman and many relatives and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.