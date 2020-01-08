

Sotires Peter Mantis



On Saturday, January 4, 2020 of Rockville, MD, and longtime resident of Washington, DC. He is survived by his niece Georgia Coffey and nephew Peter Papadopoulos; several great nieces and nephews; and his cousin Dino Katsiaras; He is also survived by many other relatives and friends

Family will receive friends at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven.