SOTIRES MANTIS

Service Information
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
7701 Bradley Boulevard
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
7701 Bradley Boulevard
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Sotires Peter Mantis  

On Saturday, January 4, 2020 of Rockville, MD, and longtime resident of Washington, DC. He is survived by his niece Georgia Coffey and nephew Peter Papadopoulos; several great nieces and nephews; and his cousin Dino Katsiaras; He is also survived by many other relatives and friends
Family will receive friends at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven. Please view and sign online family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
