

Spencer John Cosmos



Born on February 19, 1938, to Alex and Mary Louise Cosmos in Chicago. IL., Spencer was the oldest of six siblings, and is survived by sisters Jan and Mary Lou (Jason), and brother Kevin. He was preceded in death by sister Karen and brother Christopher.

On January 19, 2020, he died of natural causes at Holy Cross Hospital with family by his side. Husband of Ursula Poetzchke; father of Joanne, Emily (Arsen), Julia; stepfather of Erik (Porsha), Nicky (Ben); stepfather of Stephen and Marci; grandfather of Jamie, Martina, Hanna, Madelyn, Aspen and Lincoln.

Dr. Cosmos was a professor of English at Catholic University of America and Montgomery College. Spence is remembered for his warm personality, love of teaching and a good game of softball, and a camera in his hand.