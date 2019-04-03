Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STACEY KARYDAKIS.



STACEY L. KARYDAKIS (Age 104)



On Thursday, March 28, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Teddy Karydakis and cherished aunt of Jim Garoufes and Dee, Theone and David Relos. She is also survived by two grand-nieces, a great-grand-nephew and many loving friends.

Born in New York City, the second daughter of Nicholas and Demetria (Dracopoulos) Ladas, Stacey always held faith and family first. She was especially devoted to her three siblings--Glady Garoufes, Anne Relos and Angelo Ladas, all of whom predeceased her. A longtime Washingtonian, Stacey's career as a librarian with the federal government spanned more than 30 years. She was a talented gardener, traveled the world and treasured the many summers she spent at the Delaware shore.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. and Mass. Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20007. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects prior to the liturgy beginning at 10 a.m. at the cathedral. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Stacey's name to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral.