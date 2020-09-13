Stacia Apostolos (née Pappayliou)
Died peacefully at her Chevy Chase home on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Diane Apostolos-Cappadona; her two sons, Dennis C. Apostolos and his wife Margaret, and Dr. George T. Apostolos and his wife Cheryl; her six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ, and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1940. During World War II, she worked at Camp Evans while earning her Associates Degree from Monmouth College. Until her marriage to Vasilios "Bill" Apostolos, her loving husband of 65 years ,following his return from the war, she worked at her father's well-known soda fountain and candy store Goodie Tea Shop on the Asbury Park boardwalk during the summer seasons. For the initial years of her marriage, Stacia lived in Trenton, NJ while Bill worked in the family business Colony Coffee Shop. They moved to Deal with their three children in 1959 where Stacia volunteered in the Library and PTA at Deal School. For over 30 years, her husband and brother, Stephen G. Pappayliou, owned and operated The Sampler Inn in Ocean Grove, NJ. Following their retirement, Stacia and Bill spent winters in Auburndale, FL., and summers in Deal. After Bill's death in December 2012, Stacia moved to Chevy Chase in October 2013. She was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and its Philoptochos Society, Asbury Park; St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Winter Haven, FL.; and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, DC. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks that contributions be made to Montgomery Hospice; Stacia Apostolos Fund, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral; or a charity of choice
.