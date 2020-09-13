1/
STACIA APOSTOLOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STACIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stacia Apostolos  (née Pappayliou)  
Died peacefully at her Chevy Chase home on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Diane Apostolos-Cappadona; her two sons, Dennis C. Apostolos and his wife Margaret, and Dr. George T. Apostolos and his wife Cheryl; her six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ, and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1940. During World War II, she worked at Camp Evans while earning her Associates Degree from Monmouth College. Until her marriage to Vasilios "Bill" Apostolos, her loving husband of 65 years ,following his return from the war, she worked at her father's well-known soda fountain and candy store Goodie Tea Shop on the Asbury Park boardwalk during the summer seasons.  For the initial years of her marriage, Stacia lived in Trenton, NJ while Bill worked in the family business Colony Coffee Shop. They moved to Deal with their three children in 1959 where Stacia volunteered in the Library and PTA at Deal School. For over 30 years, her husband and brother, Stephen G. Pappayliou, owned and operated The Sampler Inn in Ocean Grove, NJ. Following their retirement, Stacia and Bill spent winters in Auburndale, FL., and summers in Deal. After Bill's death in December 2012, Stacia moved to Chevy Chase in October 2013. She was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and its Philoptochos Society, Asbury Park; St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Winter Haven, FL.; and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, DC. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks that contributions be made to Montgomery Hospice; Stacia Apostolos Fund, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral; or a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved