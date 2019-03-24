Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STACY BELL. View Sign



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at NIH Research Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. He was born on August 12, 1968, in Cheverly, Maryland, to Bernard James Bell and Gloria Bell. He was a 1986 graduate of Laurel High School. There he played varsity basketball and later graduated from the Baltimore International Culinary College in Baltimore, Maryland. He worked as a chef in several restaurants and hotels in the Baltimore area. Stacy was a truly a talent in the kitchen and was admired by family and friends for his ability to gratify the palette. Stacy had a gentle, funny and reserved spirit and was a fearless chess player. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria and is survived by his father, Bernard James Bell; his sister, Tonji Bell; two nieces Nicole and Ashlee; a great niece and nephew, aunts and uncles and a host of cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Stacy touched are invited to a memorial to gather in his honor at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD 20720 at 11 a.m. on March 26, 2019. The family would like to send a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Christa Zerbe, MD and of all the clinical staff at NIH Research Hospital that helped to make Stacy's stay memorable.

Religious Service Information Ascension Catholic Church

12700 Lanham Severn Rd

Bowie, MD 20720

Send Flowers

