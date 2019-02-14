Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STACY BRUNER.



STACY MICHELLE BRUNER



On February 11, 2019 Stacy Bruner's extended cancer journey came peacefully to an end. Born in Hartford, CT and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics and leveraged her education to become an accomplished requirements analyst in the information technology sector.

Raised in Colorado, she developed a deep love of outdoor activities that included climbing several of Colorado's 14,000 ft. peaks, backpacking and feasting on fresh trout from mountain lakes. She became a fearless downhill skier and was always eager to explore another destination during her numerous travels.

She is survived by her father George, her brothers Jay of Little Rock, AK and Tim of Denver, CO, and her sister Jane of Washington, DC. Her mother Sue preceded her in death.

A celebration of Stacy's life will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 3 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that you consider a donation to the St. Baldrick's Foundation or the .