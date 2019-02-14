STACY BRUNER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STACY BRUNER.

 

STACY MICHELLE BRUNER  

On February 11, 2019 Stacy Bruner's extended cancer journey came peacefully to an end. Born in Hartford, CT and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics and leveraged her education to become an accomplished requirements analyst in the information technology sector.
 
Raised in Colorado, she developed a deep love of outdoor activities that included climbing several of Colorado's 14,000 ft. peaks, backpacking and feasting on fresh trout from mountain lakes. She became a fearless downhill skier and was always eager to explore another destination during her numerous travels.
 
She is survived by her father George, her brothers Jay of Little Rock, AK and Tim of Denver, CO, and her sister Jane of Washington, DC. Her mother Sue preceded her in death.
 
A celebration of Stacy's life will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 3 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that you consider a donation to the St. Baldrick's Foundation or the .

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road | Springfield, VA 22151 | (703) 941-9428
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon
Donations