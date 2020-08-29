1/
Stacy Katz-Olivera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stacy Gail Katz-Olivera   
Stacy Gail Katz-Olivera of Olney, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Humberto Olivera; devoted mother of Mason and Brandon Olivera; loving sister of Amy Beth Katz. Also survived by her parents, Stan and Harriet Katz. Stacy was a beautiful, loving, and caring person. She was a wonderful mother. She was easy to be friends with and cared for her friends and her family immensely. She will be sorely missed by everyone that she has met. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Norbeck Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family will be in attendance. A Shiva service will be held for family members only on Monday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 1. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved