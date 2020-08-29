Stacy Katz-Olivera

Stacy Gail Katz-Olivera
Stacy Gail Katz-Olivera of Olney, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Humberto Olivera; devoted mother of Mason and Brandon Olivera; loving sister of Amy Beth Katz. Also survived by her parents, Stan and Harriet Katz. Stacy was a beautiful, loving, and caring person. She was a wonderful mother. She was easy to be friends with and cared for her friends and her family immensely. She will be sorely missed by everyone that she has met. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Norbeck Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family will be in attendance. A Shiva service will be held for family members only on Monday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 1. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com